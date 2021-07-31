He’s having a hot ~guy~ summer! Alex Rodriguez seems to be enjoying himself on his summer vacation in Europe, where he’s been spotted in St. Tropez, France and Ibiza, Spain, with his gal pal Melanie Collins. But who exactly is the blonde bombshell the former MLB star has been spending his time with?

Melanie, 35, is an NFL sideline reporter for CBS Sports, as well as the host of The Big Break and Driver vs. Driver on Golf Channel, according to her official website. She also fills in as a host for SportsNation on ESPN.

She’s enjoyed a long career in sports broadcasting, having previously worked as a sideline reporter for College Football and College Basketball on CBS Sports Network. Prior to that, she hosted Yahoo! Sports’ weekly show Fantasy Football Live, as well as covered major sporting events like the Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, NCAA Football National Championship, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Basketball Final Four, NFL Draft, NBA Finals, and the World Series.

The blonde beauty is a graduate of the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at The Pennsylvania State University. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. The Nashville alum is also currently enrolled in the New York Institute of Art and Design, where she is earning a second degree in Interior Design.

Melanie has joined A-Rod, 46, on vacation abroad in July to celebrate his birthday — and they almost had two super awkward run-ins with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. Melanie sat behind Alex on a jet ski as they raced around the gorgeous blue water in St. Tropez, passing the $130 million yacht where J. Lo, 52, vacationed with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The same day, Melanie and A-Rod hit up the upscale shops in the French coastal town just two hours after Bennifer, Page Six reported.

The former New York Yankee didn’t let that close call stop him from enjoying his trip. On his Tuesday, July 27, birthday, he shared a heartfelt message along with several snaps from the festivities.

Shutterstock (2); inset EliotPress/MEGA

“I’m feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll,” he wrote via Instagram. “Here’s to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all! #46 #AgeIsJustANumber.”