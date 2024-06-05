Alex Rodriguez was left in pieces when Jennifer Lopez dumped him like a hot potato for Ben Affleck, so he’s understandably getting a thrill over the fact they’ve now crashed and burned in less than two years.

“Alex fell apart when J .Lo ran off with Ben,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben and it did a huge number on him. He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye. It was the worst year of his life, and to make things ten times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”

Jennifer, 54, and A-Rod, 48, began dating at the beginning of 2017 and got engaged two years later. However, by April 2021, they called off the engagement. She was photographed spending time with Ben, 51, shortly after news of the breakup was confirmed.

The Bennifer reunion was years in the making, as the two had previously been engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits in 2004. This time, they made it down the aisle, tying the knot in July 2022. However, In Touch exclusively reported in May that the couple is “headed for a divorce,” with the Oscar winner having already moved out of their shared home.

“To see [Jen] getting some karma for her actions is pretty sweet, even if [A-Rod] wouldn’t admit that publicly,” the source adds. “His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn.”

The former professional baseball star has moved on with Jaclyn Cordeiro, whom he started dating in October 2022. The insider says he’s “beyond happy” in his new relationship and doesn’t want J. Lo back, but feels he “dodged a bullet” by not marrying the A-lister.

“That doesn’t mean he’s not going to enjoy watching this train wreck,” the source concludes. “He still harbors a lot of resentment towards J. Lo and feels more than justified in it.”

Since reports of trouble in Ben and Jen’s marriage first surfaced, the two have been putting on a united front publicly. However, their outings together have all been at events for their children. Ben was not by Jen’s side at the Met Gala or premiere of her movie Atlas in May.