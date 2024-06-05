Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s bickering took a big bite out of their bedroom antics — with sources exclusively telling In Touch the action went from red-hot to no-go before the Batman star bolted.

“J. Lo privately complains Ben wasn’t up to par in the bedroom, that he stopped making an effort and became lazy and boring as a lover,” says a source.

The Oscar winner, 51, left their shared home last month for a pricey Brentwood rental less than two years after tying the knot with Jennifer, 54.

Sources say she’s also dealing with the pressures of her failing album and canceled concert tour. But according to the In Touch source, she and her husband haven’t been interested in bedroom activities all year.

“He was sleeping on the other side of the house for months and the consensus is they’ve barely had intimacy, if any, in 2024,” reveals the source.

The couple known as Bennifer reunited in 2021 and got hitched in 2022 after calling off their 2003 wedding — and now Ben privately admits he “regrets” their nuptials, sources say.

“Obviously when they first got back together it was electric — Ben couldn’t keep his hands off her and he now admits he was blinded by lust,” says an insider. “But the bickering and tension took a toll. He was so burnt out and bored by her diva fits, the physical attraction totally wore off!”

The couple made headlines for their cringeworthy PDAs — and our source says the kissy-face became a major turn-off for Ben.

“J. Lo needs attention nonstop from everyone, and at first Ben was caught up in the excitement,” says a source. “He started to get embarrassed when his friends made fun of him, but when he tried to tone it down she refused to let him off the hook. He got to a point where he resented having to put on a show!”

And Ben didn’t do their romance any favors with his nasty habits of cigarettes and junk food.

“J. Lo is notoriously disciplined and healthy, so it bugged the heck out of her,” insists an insider. “She put up with it but it wasn’t exactly attractive. She didn’t want to kiss him without handing him a mint first!”

Also, Ben’s stubborn refusal to let go of 52-year-old ex-wife Jennifer Garner was a major turn-off for J. Lo, says a source. “She hated that he spent so much time with Jen,” says the insider. “At this point it’s no shock divorce is on the table!”