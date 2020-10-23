Say yes to scruff! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby had a witty response to a fan telling him to ditch his beard for a more clean-cut look on Friday, October 23.

“Shave, will ya? Why are guys not shaving anymore? It looks lazy,” one social media user commented on the TLC star’s Instagram post, highlighting how men are becoming more relaxed with their grooming habits amid the coronavirus quarantine.

It’s clear they weren’t aware the TV personality, 38, is one of the reigning clapback kings on social media. “I’m good … [OK emoji] My wife, [Danielle Busby], likes it and that’s the only opinion that I care about,” the father of six replied. Boss move!

Adam and Danielle, 36, have shown how strong they are as a couple again and again after tying the knot in April 2006. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary with an adventurous trip to Playa Mujeres, Mexico.

They had to do things a little bit differently this time around due to the global health crisis, but the couple still made it work. “Taking a little break to social distance from Texas for a few,” the doting daddy shared with fans in July. “We have been here a couple times already, but man! What a time to be away. The resort is fully staffed, but keeping guests to 30 percent capacity for added safety.”

When they got back to the United States, Danielle and Adam took the kids out for some fun in the sun amid their home renovations following an issue with mold. “Still have to be out of the house through this part of the remodel, so we are spending the next few days at the beach house,” he shared in an update.

Adam recently gave a peek at their incredibly gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances while gushing over his wife. “Love this woman,” he wrote next to a photo of Danielle and their daughter, Olivia, 5, on October 19. “No matter how busy or stressful things can get in this house, @dbusby can still recognize those special little moments to stop what she may be doing and play on the floor and be a kid.”

Their love is the real deal!