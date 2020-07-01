Throwing shade. The season 7 finale of OutDaughtered aired on Tuesday, June 30, and it was shot entirely by the Busby family! During the third episode, it was revealed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they would have to shut down production of the show. In true “the show must go on” spirit, Adam Busby stepped up to the plate and recorded his family during quarantine himself.

Unfortunately, the season ended after just four episodes, which baffled some fans. “Only 4 episodes?!?!” one fan commented on Instagram. “Kinda hard to film a TV show during a global pandemic… Trust me if we had continued, we would have been vilified,” the 38-year-old clapped back.

By the sounds of it, the father of six is throwing shade at TLC and their need for a ~dramatic~ storyline. Especially since he sent along plenty of footage to the network that they chose not to use.

“I wish you guys could have done more episodes like this! It would have been so much fun. Having your show on TV really helps make the time go by and gives my family something to look forward to every week,” one fan wrote. Adam replied, “Trust me, a LOT was not used from everything that we filmed. Keep notifications on for our YouTube. We have it coming there soon!”

Of course, it’s just as possible he’s referring to fans being the ones to vilify the family. With Texas being one of the first states to open back up, their quarantine has looked a bit different from the rest of the nation’s, which has caused some fans to lash out.

Regardless, we can’t wait to see the videos coming to the family’s YouTube, especially since the footage used in the season finale was so great! Our favorite moment from the episode, much to the quints’ chagrin, happened when the Easter bunny visited their house. It was like a scene straight out of a horror movie. We’ve got all this and more in our newest episode of “Catching Up With the Quints.” Check it out in the video above.