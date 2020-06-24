Sooner than expected. On the most recent episode of OutDaughtered, which aired Tuesday, June 23, Adam and Danielle Busby meet with Hazel‘s doctor to discuss her worsening eyes. While both parents suspect their 5-year-old needs surgery relatively soon, the eye specialist confirms it, saying it may need to happen “before kindergarten,” which is in just a few months.

While the news wasn’t entirely unexpected, the close timeline came as a shock. “That is soon,” the 36-year-old mom said in the episode. “Like, that’s just months away. It definitely gives me chills to just think about having to go through that again and stuff.”

“We’ve kind of been anticipating another surgery, but actually hearing it from the doctor that this is potentially the timetable, it’s like a gut punch,” the 38-year-old added. “You’re just not ready for it.”

TLC

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the appointment was virtual. For next steps, the doctor suggested they wait until it’s safer for them to meet in person and then they can discuss a solid plan of action. “What I’d like to plan for her is a dilated exam again where we put the drops in and check her glasses prescription,” the eye specialist elaborated. “And then we can talk about the timing of the next procedure.”

In addition to an update on little Hazel’s eyes, we have the latest on the Busby family’s home renovations, as well as how they celebrated Father’s Day in our newest episode of “Catching Up With the Quints.” The TLC family just came back from their trip to Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds in Sheridan, Texas, and are “camping” at home while their kitchen remains in disarray. Check it out in the video above.