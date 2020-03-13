It was a difficult labor, and the hard part isn’t over yet. Raiven Adams is “in a lot of pain” following her C-section with baby River Anthony, mom Kassy Michelle exclusively tells In Touch. After the Alaskan Bush People star gave birth to her son on Monday, March 9, she’s still recovering — and her baby is still in the hospital.

“She hasn’t slept for days,” Kassy says. “She still has staples. … She’s literally sitting beside his little incubator around the clock, just waiting for improvements.” Though it is “so sad” to see her daughter and grandson struggling, the grandmother gushes that Raiven is “already an amazing mother” when it comes to caring for her little one.

“River is her only concern at this point,” she says. “This is a lot for a single mother to take in. She spent two months in the hospital before this trying to keep him in until 34 weeks. She literally risked her life to have this baby.”

In February 2020, the new grandmother asked her followers to “please pray” for Raiven, 22, and her “beautiful grandson.” According to Kassy, the little boy was “trying to make an entrance 10 weeks early.” In a now-deleted post, she cited “stress” as one of the contributing factors for the pregnancy complications, hinting that domestic abuse her daughter allegedly suffered at Bear Brown’s hands was the cause.

At the time, Bear, 32, denied his ex’s accusations to In Touch. According to The Sun, a judge later dissolved the short-term order of protection the new mom had been granted against him, and Raiven withdrew her petition for a long-term order of protection. A source revealed the one-time couple called a “truce.” Now, however, it seems the exes have another legal battle brewing.

On Thursday, March 12, In Touch learned that Bear filed paperwork in an Alaskan court to disestablish paternity. His petition, if granted, would see him legally un-named as River’s father. Though it’s not clear whether or not he believes he is the baby’s biological parent, disestablishing paternity would remove his name from River’s birth certificate and free him of legal responsibility for the child, including potential child support payments.