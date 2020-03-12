Not the father? Bear Brown filed court paperwork in an effort to have himself legally un-named as the biological father of ex-fiancée Raiven Adams’ baby, In Touch can confirm. The Alaskan Bush People star sought to disestablish paternity through a petition on Thursday, March 12. Though it’s not clear if he believes he’s not the biological father, the petition, if granted, could protect him from paying child support.

Bear, 32, and Raiven, 22, first announced they were expecting in September 2019. “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us, we found out we had a little surprise coming our way,” the model wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “After a quick engagement, because we felt that was the right thing to do, we talked about things and ultimately decided being coparents was best for us as well as our baby. We are super excited and surprised to announce this, especially due to current events. We are excited to coparent as friends and do our best to be the best we can be.”

Throughout the pregnancy, the stars shared regular updates, including revealing they had name ideas in mind. During an Instagram Q&A held September 30, the mom shared that she and Bear “picked out names right when [they] found out” they were expecting. On October 29, Bear shared the one-time couple’s 15-week sonogram, revealing the future son or daughter’s due date was April 19.

Though they couldn’t tell the baby’s gender at the time, they revealed they were having a boy on November 12. “Hey, everybody! Guess what? Raiven and I are having a boy!!! And we couldn’t be more excited!” Bear wrote. “It’s hard to believe that this time next year, I’ll actually be a dad! Thank you, everyone, for following my family and I all this time! Thank you for sticking with us, and thank you for always being there for us! Thank you and God bless!!!!”

By February 2020, however, it was clear the parents were no longer on good terms. Reports claimed Raiven was a victim of domestic violence after being abused by her ex-fiancé, Bear. Speaking exclusively with In Touch, her mom, Kassy Michelle, said Raiven had been “publicly shamed” for coming forward. “She reached out for help, and she’s completely devastated,” she said.

In an Instagram post, Kassy also claimed her daughter was in “pre-term labor” with her grandson. “He is only 2.5 [pounds] right now, and he’s trying to make an entrance 10 weeks early. … Stress can cause complications in pregnancy,” she told fans at the time, asking them to “please pray” for her family. “Baby has received all the steroids and magnesium they can give him to help him grow faster. Now hopefully god will bless Raiven with 10 more weeks.”

At the time, the 22-year-old had secured a short-term order of protection against her ex. However, Bear exclusively told In Touch “the accusations are false.” According to The Sun, a judge “dissolved” the order of protection — and Raiven withdrew her request for a long-term order. On March 9, she gave birth to a son named River Anthony. The little boy weighed just 4 pounds, 15 ounces.