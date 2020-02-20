She told her truth, and now Raiven Adams is being “publicly shamed” for speaking out, mom Kassy Michelle exclusively tells In Touch. Amid reports that the Alaskan Bush People star was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of ex-fiancé Bear Brown, her mom says she’s struggling. “She reached out for help, and she’s completely devastated,” Kassy claims.

But the mom has her daughter’s back. On Instagram, she’s even asked her followers to “please pray” for Raiven, 22, and her future son. In a post sharing a sonogram of the baby, she alleged that the abuse is causing pregnancy complications for the star.

“This is my beautiful grandson,” Kassy wrote in the post. “He is only 2 1/2 [pounds] right now, and he’s trying to make an entrance 10 weeks early. … Stress can cause complications in pregnancy, which is why she’s in preterm labor. Baby has received all the steroids and magnesium they can give him to help him grow faster. Now hopefully god will bless Raiven with 10 more weeks. ❤️❤️”

In the hashtags, she added that she wanted to raise “mental abuse awareness” and “domestic violence awareness,” telling readers “don’t pick on pregnant ladies.” She also added “mental abuse is still abuse” and “women are not property.”

So far, the courts seem to have Raiven’s back, too. In Touch can confirm that the model filed and was granted a short-term Petition for Domestic Violence Protective Order on February 10. On February 27, she’ll have a hearing to ask for more long-term protection.

Bear, 32, and Raiven revealed their relationship in July 2019. The one-time couple met after the mother-daughter duo were hired to photograph Noah Brown‘s wedding. In August 2019, they got engaged, but the model called it off one month later, citing fan harassment as one of the factors that made life as a reality TV star “too much” for her. A few days later, however, the star shared her pregnancy news, and the pair decided to “give it another shot” together. At the end of October 2019, after a social media hiatus, Raiven returned to Instagram to break the news that they’d split once more.

At the time, she told fans that they were both “doing well and still excited to be parents,” but not “meant to be together.” She has since come forward with abuse allegations, which Bear fervently denies. “The accusations are false,” he exclusively told In Touch. “That’s all I can say at this time!”