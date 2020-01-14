Despite sharing their lives on their reality show, the Alaskan Bush People cast can be pretty private when it comes to social media. Bear Brown gave fans a rare update on his siblings, however, when he shared a family photo that included Gabe, Raquell, Noah and Rhain Brown as well as Noah and Rhain’s son. The Discovery Channel star shared the photo on Wednesday, January 8, giving his followers a glimpse at “the ever-growing wolf pack.”

Courtesy of Bear Brown/Instagram

Since they welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown in February 2019, Noah and Rhain’s updates on the tot have been few and far between. The last time the parents shared a photo of their son on their Instagram account was in October 2019. “Good night, everybody,” they captioned some shots of little Elijah, who is almost 11 months old. “Sending you some cute pictures on this lovely evening.” That same month, they revealed that their little boy was working on some important skills.

“Look who has mastered standing up on his own,” they wrote at the time. “Now, it will not be long before Eli is walking. No need to worry. We will be sure to post the video as soon as it happens.” If that moment has happened yet, the ABP stars might have fallen a little behind in their updates — but who can blame them when they have such a cute little wolf to chase after?

Noah and Rhain aren’t the only members of the cast working on growing their pack. Bear also has a little one on the way with his former fiancée, Raiven Adams. In November 2019, they gave fans the exciting news that their cub is a baby boy. “We couldn’t be more excited! It’s hard to believe that this time next year, I’ll actually be a dad!” Bear, 32, wrote at the time. “Thank you, everyone, for following my family and I all this time! Thank you for sticking with us, and thank you for always being there for us! Thank you and God bless!!!!”

Later that month, model Raiven revealed that her pregnancy was going well. “[I] can’t wait for the baby to get here so I can have cute Santa photos!” she posted before Christmas. “[I] just stopped by to say happy holidays and the baby is still doing really good!”