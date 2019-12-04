Everything that Bear Brown does is extreme, including the birthday message he shared with Billy Brown. On Tuesday, December 3, the soon-to-be father took to Instagram to share some sweet words with his own dad. Now that he and his ex-fiancée Raiven Adams are expecting a little boy of their own, he has a whole new appreciation for the Alaskan Bush People patriarch.

“I’d like to wish a happy birthday to the most awesome dad ever! My dad!” Bear, 32, shared on the social media site, posting a photo of his parents. “I have seen him be strong at times it seemed impossible! No matter what, he always faces the storms and never blinks! He always stands for what he believes in! He taught me to be true to myself and to others. He taught me how to be a real man! Even if I sometimes fail, he never has! I only hope I can be half as good as a dad as he has! Happy birthday, Da! [You’re] my hero!”

The message seemed to acknowledge mom Ami Brown‘s previous battle with lung cancer as well as the dad’s own struggle with his health. In September, Bear revealed that Billy, 67, was “going through some major medical issues” and even underwent surgery to address some of them. Luckily, a few days later, the grandpa was already home and relaxing with “the best kind of medicine,” Rhain Brown (née Merill) and Noah Brown‘s son, Elijah Connor.

If the patriarch still isn’t feeling well, he’ll soon have more “medicine” in the form of additional grandchildren. Gabe Brown and his wife Raquell “Rose” Pantilla announced in July that they were expecting their first child. Though they haven’t confirmed the news, they’ve likely already welcomed their little one, who they revealed was due in November. Bear and Raiven, 21, recently revealed that they’re having a little boy, and his due date is April 19.

“Hey, everybody! Guess what? Raiven and I are having a boy!!!” the father-to-be shared at the time. “We couldn’t be more excited! It’s hard to believe that this time next year, I’ll actually be a dad! Thank you, everyone, for following my family and I all this time! Thank you for sticking with us, and thank you for always being there for us! Thank you and God bless!!!!”