90 Day Fiancé star Holly Weeks suggested that her husband, Wayne Cornish, move to America despite his concern over the visa process.

Wayne, 40, visited his father to suggest Holly’s plans to go back to the United States during the Monday, November 20, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After Wayne explained he didn’t understand her complaints about living in South Africa, he admitted that he didn’t know if he wanted to go to the United States with her.

Later on in the episode, Wayne spoke to Holly, 44, about his concerns. However, she argued that he “hasn’t compromised anything and I’ve sacrificed everything” in their relationship. She then told him that they could take steps to live in America and assured Wayne that the visa process wouldn’t be too long.

The conflict took a dramatic turn when Wayne said he sometimes wishes that their marriage “never happened” and admitted he didn’t think their relationship would be as hard as it’s been. Holly made it clear that she didn’t appreciate his comments and called him an “idiot” before she ended the conversation.

Fans first got to know the couple when they made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They first met on a dating website meant for Jehovah’s Witnesses, and the pair got engaged just three days after they met in person when Holly visited Wayne’s native South Africa.

During the September 11 episode, Holly admitted she had concerns about marrying Wayne after she learned that he was behind on his loan payments.

“I feel really hurt that he concealed his financial situation from me,” the Utah native explained in a confessional at the time. “The days leading up to my wedding should be the best time of my life and it’s not because of all this.”

TLC

Wayne admitted that his financial woes made him feel like “less of a man,” though insisted he was determined to prove himself to Holly.

“At the end of the day, if I’ve got to work three jobs to support you, that’s what I’ll do,” the plumber told her. However, she admitted that his comments didn’t make her feel better about the situation.

“I didn’t know he was in debt. He hid that from me. So, finding out that he’s in a lot of debt is a huge shock to me,” she explained to the producers in an interview. “It makes me concerned; does he not handle money correctly? Is he bad with money?”

Despite second-guessing their relationship, Holly and Wayne decided to get married during the October 2 episode.