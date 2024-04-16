Your account
90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All Part 5 Recap

’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4 Tell All Part 5 Recap: A Blowout Fight and a Divorce

Reality TV
Updated on: Apr 15, 2024 9:05 pm·
The explosive final hour of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 tell-all has arrived. In part 5, which aired on Monday, April 15, Natalie Mordovtseva’s ex Mike Youngquist entered the scene with shocking news. Meanwhile, Debbie Aguero and Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, got into a blowout fight, while Jamal Menzies and Luisa Beltran made a move on their romance. What else happened between stars Chantel Everett, Tim Malcolm, Veronica Rodriguez and Tyray Mollett during the tell-all episode?

