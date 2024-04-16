90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All Part 5 Recap

Mike Younquist Serves Natalie Mordovtseva Divorce Papers

Mike also revealed that he started the divorce process and asked Colt’s mom to bring him a piece of paper. She then served Natalie with the divorce papers. Natalie agreed to sign them in that moment, but she was advised not to. Mike said they got married on national TV, so it only made sense for them to get divorced in the same way. He also told Natalie that he hoped she and her mother could move on and promised the divorce would not affect her mom’s immigration status.