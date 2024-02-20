It may be the end of the line for 90 Day: The Single Life couple Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein.

During the show’s Monday, February 19, episode, the pair had what appeared to be a relationship-ending conversation which resulted in them agreeing to split.

The encounter began when Natalie, 38, met up with Josh, 42, and told him that his actions hadn’t lived up to his words throughout their time together. She added that she was “one in a million,” and cannot put up with a man who is “weak.”

Josh seemed to agree with Natalie’s assessment of their dynamic, replying that he could not give her what she wanted due to his complicated life. He added that he liked her, but that he felt like she needed something he couldn’t provide for her.

The Ukraine native ended the conversation by saying that she was “no longer interested in seeing” Josh.

Even though it was mutual, the breakup didn’t come without plenty of emotion on Natalie’s part. The actress and model was left in tears, telling producers after Josh walked away she didn’t know what she would do next.

Their split may come as no surprise to fans of the TLC series. Just last week, Natalie complained about Josh’s inability to commit to her.

“In [my] previous relationship[s], I would have been married by now,” she said in a confessional during the show’s February 12 episode. “It was like Josh has been leading me on for one year of my life. I don’t know what I’m waiting for here.”

Reality TV audiences watched Natalie and Josh’s story unfold throughout seasons 2 and 3 of The Single Life after the duo met at a modeling event.

Despite her concerns about Josh already having two children with two other women, Natalie continued to pursue a relationship with him, telling cameras during a May 2022 episode of the show that she “just can’t stay away” from the Arizona native.

Natalie was no stranger to previous relationships herself, having been married three times already before meeting Josh. However, she was not willing to let a string of failed marriages prevent her from moving quickly into a new relationship.

In fact, during the show’s January 8 episode, it was Natalie who called Josh out after he expressed his concerns about moving in with Natalie so soon.

After Josh told Natalie he needed to “feel secure in [their] relationship” before signing a lease together, Natalie yelled, “This is bulls–t” before storming off.

Fans will have to stay tuned to the reality show to see if their relationship is really over for good.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.