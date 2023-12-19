A woman known as Memories has come forward with details about her affair with 90 Day Fiancé star Yohan Geronimo after he denied cheating on wife Daniele Gates.

In a shocking twist during part three of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 tell-all on Monday, December 18, the woman joined the cast on stage to discuss her relationship with Yohan, 33. Memories claimed that Yohan initially reached out to her via Facebook Messenger, and they got to know each other before he invited her to see him in the Dominican Republic. She added that Yohan told her “not to bring a friend” and promised he would take care of her. Memories claimed that Yohan told her he was going through a divorce and was single at the time.

Yohan insisted that he did not remember the woman and told her to show proof of their conversations. Though she showed their exchange, including his first message to her, he still denied knowing Memories.

Memories then revealed that she contacted Daniele, 43, to tell her about the situation. Daniele also provided proof of a “relationship” Yohan had with one of her clients, sharing an email exchange they had. Yohan still denied ever cheating on his wife and told her to “go to hell.”

“I never cheated on her, but I should have,” he said. Daniele concluded that she would be filing for divorce from Yohan.

Details about Yohan’s infidelity first emerged during the November 27 episode of The Other Way season 5. The couple was already on the outs after huge fights over money that began with him taking $160 from her bank account without permission. However, the final straw was Daniele learning that Yohan had been cheating on her for two years. During the episode, a woman reached out to the yoga instructor and claimed that she and Yohan began a relationship one month before he married Daniele.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained, adding that the woman asked if they were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

Daniele also said that she went through Yohan’s computer and found out he cheated on her with “at least six other women” throughout their relationship, which began on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2022.

“I never thought that he was capable of this,” she told the producers. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there, was never actually in front of me. I honestly have no idea who this man is.”

On November 28, Daniele took to Instagram to reveal that she was “focused on healing” after her split from Yohan.

“First, it’s crucial to note that what you’re witnessing has been recorded some time ago,” she told fans of the show in the caption of an Instagram Reel. “This time lag allows me to reflect on and process my experiences before they reach your screens.”

Daniele added that her goal on 90 Day Fiancé was to “foster discussions about navigating toxic relationships.”

“How can we emerge healed from such experiences?” she added. “This, ultimately, is what I hope viewers take away from my experience.”