‘90 Day Fiance'- Jovi Messages Stripper During Couples' Retreat

Jovi Dufren may be currently working out his marital problems with Yara Zaya on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but while on the couples’ therapy retreat, he also messaged a stripper he previously hooked up with.

During the Monday, September 18, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, the Louisiana native, 33 — fresh off the first trip to the strip club with his costars Asuelu Pulaa and Kelly Brown — asked the men if they liked to go again. However, Jovi also dropped the bombshell that he had actually taken one of the strippers on vacation prior to meeting Yara and admitted to “smashing” her.

The dad of one planned to message his former flame to ask what nights she worked at the strip club, so the group could meet up accordingly.

It’s clear Yara isn’t going to be happy with Jovi’s revelation. In a preview for the season, a tense interaction between was teased between Jovi and Yara.

“Why would you text her?” Yara is seen yelling at her husband during a boat ride with the other couples as she burst into tears. Unphased by her question, Jovi responded, “I was trying to have fun last night, that’s it.”

“You was more excited about seeing this girl than you,” Ed “Big Ed” Brown cut in, before Jovi stood up and got into his face.

Jovi’s past with strippers goes back to his and Yara’s debut on 90 Day Fiancé, as the underwater robotics engineer wasn’t shy about hiding his love of visiting gentleman’s clubs.

TLC

During the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 tell-all in April 2021, the Ukraine native broke down after being shown a clip of Jovi heading upstairs for a private dance for his bachelor party.

Jovi’s mom, Gwen Dufren, was present via video call at the tell-all and sided with her daughter-in-law.

“I really wanted to grab him through the screen and kinda shake him a little bit,” she said of her son. “Jovi has been on a bachelor party for 10 or 12 years. I mean, he’s had his bachelor days. He’s been to many strip clubs. No need to do that right before you get married.”

Jovi later tried to bring his wife to the strip club during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the situation didn’t have a positive resolution. After Yara got uncomfortable with Jovi blowing a stripper a kiss, she slapped him before storming out.