Trusting her instincts. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina teased a tell-all about her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel following his proposal on the May 3 episode. The TV personality will be sharing her first video on YouTube very soon, telling the “full story of what else was left behind-the-scenes and was not included because of editing.”

“Will you marry me or it’s over. When I said ‘not yet’ I didn’t even suspect the unvoiced ultimatum. Oh, I spit on ultimatums!” she began.

“The fact is that my world is not black and white. It has many colors and many decisions and solutions even from a deadlock — you just need a desire to find them.” Varya, 30, addressed how distance can “work against” her and Geoffrey, 41, which is something they always kept in mind while navigating their romance.

Despite her true feelings for Geoffrey, she didn’t want to rush down the aisle and have any regrets in the future. “There is also a life experience that stops from impulsive and rash acts,” the brunette beauty continued, highlighting she’s been married before for nine months. “So was Geoffrey and not once,” the season 4 star pointed out.

“How can I say ‘yes’ and then change my mind? It’s betrayal. I decided to be completely honest,” the TLC alum added.

“And although due to some circumstances we spent the last day of Geoffrey’s Russian trip separately, I listened to my heart, not my mind and told him, or rather wrote in the message ‘I love you’ for the very first time.”

Varya also referenced the heartwarming video she sent. “This was our song,” she shared. “The one that we dedicated to each other even before we met in person.”

On the May 17 episode, viewers saw Varya come face to face with his friend-turned-new flame, Mary. Varya decided to surprise Geoffrey by showing up to his home in Knoxville, Tennessee after taking a flight from her native Russia.

Varya was hoping to rekindle her romance with Geoffrey after she denied his proposal during their trip — but he repeatedly ignored her messages asking for another chance. “I still have feelings for Geoffrey and I have a purpose to prove that my intentions are serious,” she explained on the show. “I don’t care about his past anymore or what my family thinks. I’m here for Geoffrey.”

While we didn’t get to see if they work out their issues yet, it looks like we’ll find out Varya’s take on what happened in the near future!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.