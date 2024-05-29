90 Day Fiancé star Vanessa Guerra looked unrecognizable in a new social media photo after losing major weight following her split from Colt Johnson.

The 90 Day: The Single Life alum, 34, shared the results of her 75-day weight loss challenge via Instagram on Wednesday, May 29, which she said started as she was battling depression.

“I blamed everything and everyone except myself. I knew I wanted more, but always relied on others to do the work for me,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “I’d then get angry/resentful when I didn’t get the desired outcome. Forever the victim mentality. I finally got tired of my own shit and decided to make a change.”

After giving the program a second chance after a failed attempt, she learned that the physical portion was “NOTHING compared to the mental” strength needed to complete the challenge.

“Having to follow through with something day in and day out regardless of any circumstances taught me so much. Keeping those promises to yourself will have you develop an amazing sense of self worth,” the TLC personality wrote in a lengthy caption. “I no longer make excuses as to why I can’t do x,y,z and just get my shit done. It’s given me so much control over my life and caused me to gain SO much confidence in myself. I don’t even recognize the old me anymore.”

The major lifestyle change comes two months after Vanessa confirmed her split from Colt, 38, in March. During a Q&A with fans, she revealed she left the Las Vegas native “over a month ago” and attributed the reason behind the breakup to her not being “in love anymore.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums had been the center of cheating rumors after Colt’s Tinder account had allegedly been spotted by fans earlier that month. Colt’s history of infidelity is well-documented within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, as he has openly admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Jess Caroline.

Colt introduced his relationship with Vanessa during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2020. At the time, Colt claimed his relationship with Vaness was platonic as he was currently in a relationship with Jess. The true nature of their relationship was exposed during the October 2020 tell-all, where Colt admitted to sleeping with Vanessa while he was still with the Brazil native.

While Vanessa was hesitant to enter a relationship with Colt — convinced he wouldn’t make a good partner — the pair debuted their relationship during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021. During the season 1 tell-all, Colt announced that he and Vanessa had escalated their relationship and eloped. In Touch confirmed that Colt and Vanessa tied the knot in Reno, Nevada, in February 2021.