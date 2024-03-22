90 Day Fiancé alum Vanessa Guerra confirmed her split from her husband Colt Johnson amid rumors he was unfaithful during their relationship.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life alum, 33, took to an Instagram Q&A with fans on Friday, March 22, and revealed she left the Las Vegas native “over a month ago.”

While she denied allegations that the 90 Day Fiancé alum cheated on her, Vanessa attributed the reason behind the breakup to her not being “in love anymore.”

Colt, 38, and Vanessa had been the subject of cheating rumors after Colt’s Tinder profile was allegedly spotted by fans earlier this month. The TLC personality’s past with infidelity has been widely documented on the franchise as he previously admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Jess Caroline.

Colt’s relationship with Vanessa was first introduced on season 5 of 90 Day: Happily Ever After? in June 2020. At the time, he was in a relationship with Jess and claimed Vanessa was a “best friend.” The true nature of their relationship was revealed during the October 2020 tell-all, with Colt admitting to sleeping with Vanessa during his relationship with Jess.

His ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, was also present for the tell-all, accusing Colt of starting his fling with Vanessa while still married to her. The software development engineer — who was married to Larissa from 2018 to 2019 — denied the accusation, but he acknowledged he had an “emotional affair.”

“I never cheated on Larissa,” he said during the reunion. “At worst, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa, and I’m sorry I did that. But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible. It was literally the worst time of my entire life. And Vanessa was the only person there who would even talk to me and just be there as a friend. And I took that, and I think I was developing feelings for her.”

While Vanessa was hesitant to get into a relationship with Colt — convinced he wouldn’t be a good boyfriend — the pair debuted their relationship during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021. During the season 1 tell-all, Colt announced that he and Vanessa had escalated their relationship and eloped. In Touch confirmed that Colt and Vanessa tied the knot in Reno, Nevada, in February 2021.

Vanessa revealed in July 2023 that she and Colt were supposed to be on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, which documented couples as they made a last-ditch effort to fix their problems while participating in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.”

However, they were kicked off the show after Colt underwent three surgeries to repair a broken leg and torn meniscus after an injury he sustained while filming a scene on a trampoline in December 2022.