A gift fit for a 90 Day Fiancé fan! Chrissy Teigen is just one of the many celebrities who are obsessed with TLC’s hit reality TV franchise, and TBH, who can blame her? The series constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats with the constant drama, and every viewer has their favorite couple or star. It looks like Chrissy, 34, is team Darcey Silva because her friend gifted her with a Cameo from the blonde beauty as a birthday present on Saturday, November 30.

“Because you are such a dork, I know there is nothing I could get you that would make you as happy as one of your favorite reality show stars wishing you a happy birthday. Thank you to the wonderful and sweet [Darcey Silva] for filming this! Happy Birthday, [Chrissy]!” the model’s friend, Yashar Ali, tweeted along with the video clip from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star.

Darcey, 45, seemed so happy to record a sweet greeting for the Lip Sync Battle star. “Chrissy, it’s your girl, Darcey! Oh my God! I’m so excited, I just wanted to say happy birthday, beautiful! You deserve the best B-day ever, you’re amazing,” Darcey exclaimed in the sweet selfie video.

“You’re a bright, shining light like the one behind me, even stronger, better. I adore you, I love you, the girls love you. We all love you,” she continued. “I just want you to know how much you are inspiring to this world, and your birthday is your special day. I’m here to honor you and show you all my respect and love because you like, are a true soul, a true light. I was so grateful to meet you and I just can’t wait to hopefully meet you again one day. This is from me to you, sending you all the love and positive energy and best wishes to you. Blow those candles out girl, you know your wishes are coming true, always and forever.”

Of course, Chrissy was elated to have her favorite 90 Day Fiancé star wish her a happy birthday, and she took to Twitter to respond to the sweet gift. “[Weary face emoji] I need nothing else <3 <3 <3,” Chrissy wrote.