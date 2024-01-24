90 Day Fiancé alum Stacey Silva is “currently recovering” after she underwent an emergency kidney surgery, her manager exclusively tells In Touch.

“Over the weekend Stacey was in extreme pain,” Michael London tells In Touch on Wednesday, January 24, adding that her husband, Florian Sukaj, and twin sister, Darcey Silva, “rushed her to the Emergency Room at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida.”

He adds that “emergency surgery was performed on her kidney” and Stacey, 49, handled the procedure well. However, she “needs to have a subsequent surgery in a couple of weeks.”

“The doctors expect her to have a full recovery,” Michael concludes.

Stacey first revealed her health scare when she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed via her Instagram Stories on January 20. She wore a blue surgical cap and a hospital gown in the snapshot, as well as a face mask. The TV personality kept warm as she was covered in blankets, while she was hooked up to IVs and monitors.

“Thank you for all your prayers, positive vibes and well wishes,” she wrote alongside the photo. However, Stacey did not share any additional details about the procedure or why she was in the hospital during the initial announcement.

Stacey first rose to fame when she made her reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 alongside Darcey, 49. The sisters quickly became fan favorites and earned their own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, in 2020.

She hasn’t always been lucky in love, though hit the jackpot when she met Florian, 32. The couple tied the knot for the first time during a small ceremony in April 2020, which was only attended by them and their officiant.

The pair later had a more elaborate second wedding ceremony in November 2022 at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut. Fans got a glimpse into their second wedding during an April 2023 episode of their TLC show. Despite hoping that it would be the perfect day, drama ensued when Stacey’s father, Mike Silva, suffered a stroke just days before the ceremony.

After she learned about Mike’s stroke during her bachelorette party in New York City, Stacey admitted she was having a difficult time focusing on the wedding planning process.

“I’m supposed to get married in a couple days, but I can’t even think about that,” she said at the time.

However, Mike was feeling better by the time the ceremony came around and was able to walk Stacey down the aisle. “He’s here, and he’s got energy,” Stacey said about her father. “He’s a lot stronger than he was, so it’s the best feeling in the world.”

The Connecticut native has gone on to gush about her second wedding, which she said was the ceremony she’s always dreamed about. “I think, the first time around, it was a COVID quarantine wedding. We did what we had to do, like the rest of the world, and do the right thing, stay quarantined,” Stacey told People when the wedding episode aired. “It wasn’t the ideal, but it’s what we had to deal with at the time.”