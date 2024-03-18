90 Day Fiance star Sophie Sierra revealed what keeps her and her husband, Rob Warne, together despite their rocky marriage.

“Maybe from the outside looking in, it might seem like, ‘Why are they still together?’” Sophie, 25, admitted in a conversation with Access Hollywood on Monday, March 18. “At the same time, we’ve been together for years. We’ve put so much into this relationship. We love each other, we just have issues.”

The England native explained that she and Rob, 33, don’t want to be with anybody else and neither of them are “ready to give up yet.”

“We want to try as hard as we can,” Sophie continued. “It is difficult but I think it’s just, the love that we have for each other. Even though sometimes I feel like I hate him, even though sometimes he feels like he hates me. We do love each other. So I think that, is really hard to let go of.”

Fans watched during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2023, as Sophie moved from her comfortable upbringing in England to Rob’s humble Los Angeles apartment. The 90 Day Fiancé alum admitted that going from long-distance to living together full time added “strain” to the relationship.

“Unless you’re in this process, you don’t know how difficult it actually is,” she told the outlet. “Boom, you’re married and living together full time and he’s responsible for me, I can’t work, I don’t have a life, it’s literally just, it’s a lot of pressure on both of us … It was just so much, all at one time. We were both very overwhelmed.”

Apart from the stress of living together for the first time, Sophie also discovered Rob had been cheating on her when she found shocking videos from another woman on his phone during their engagement.

Despite the drama, Rob and Sophie tied the knot in June 2023 but it’s clear his infidelity wasn’t completely behind them. During their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sunday, March 17, the pair revealed they moved to Austin, Texas, but were living separately as Sophie quickly realized that Rob wasn’t “what she expected” as a husband. She also noted that she found a text from a “random girl” on Rob’s phone.

“I know I probably look like a clown for forgiving him again, but at the same time, like, again, I think I’m just understanding it was never while I was here and we were married,” the influencer told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on March 17. “Anything he did was while we was apart from each other – long distance for years, you know, during COVID we were apart, you know, eight months or so – I’m not saying it excuses this behavior.”