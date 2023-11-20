90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra has agreed to give fiancé Rob Warne another chance after his cheating scandal in which she found “disgusting videos from other women” on his phone.

During the Sunday, November 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, Sophie, 23, invited Rob, 32, over to her temporary room — which she rented after moving out of his place due to the scandal — to discuss the situation. Rob agreed to come, admitting that he wanted to “help her understand me and understand her and fix this.”

Though Rob insisted that the content Sophie found was “all bulls–t online, like junk mail,” he did not have an answer when she asked why he was messaging other women. Still, the model maintained that the exchanges were months old and that he has been committed to Sophie “since she touched down in Los Angeles” to be with him as they prepare for their wedding. He also admitted that it was difficult to be in a relationship with someone in another country. He promised to make it up to her if she gave him another chance.

Sophie ultimately decided that she was willing to work through the issue, but she wasn’t sure how she would be able to trust him again. Rob promised he would spend his life proving to her that she could trust him, and she agreed to take him back.

The cheating scandal first came up during the November 5 episode, when Sophie looked through Rob’s phone and found sexual conversations with several different women online. She even found a video of Rob “w–king off” to a woman’s sexual content, which he then sent to the woman.

“I went on this one app and, like basically he’s been getting, like, disgusting videos from other women and asking for nudes,” she revealed. “And he’s like, entertaining it. No wonder he never asked me for sexual videos. He’s getting them from, like, I don’t know how many girls. It’s just a lot.”

Explaining why it hurt her, the London native said, “No one wants to see their partner, you know, get turned on for anyone other than them. If you’re getting pictures from another person that’s not your partner and j—king off to them and watching all this disgusting stuff and requesting videos and having a fun time with some other partner, that’s cheating. Some people might look at it as not, but to me that’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful. So for me, I consider it cheating.”

Sophie also revealed that it wasn’t Rob’s first time doing something like this, and she “nearly broke up” with him last time because it was a year into their relationship.

Sophie and Rob are a new couple on 90 Day Fiancé this season. They met when Sophie followed the dancer while searching for “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” After hitting it off on FaceTime, Sophie approached Rob about the K-1 visa process, and he agreed to get engaged.

However, when she arrived in the U.S., the couple realized they were used to very different lifestyles, with Sophie coming from a wealthy family and Rob used to a more humble life. The couple has also faced other issues, including Sophie’s mother not liking Rob and their disagreement over having children.

Fans can watch Rob and Sophie’s relationship unfold during new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.