90 Day Fiancé fans have watched Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne face conflict in their relationship over her wealthy upbringing. What is Sophie’s net worth, what is her job and how does she make money?

What Is 90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra’s Net Worth?

Despite being a public figure, Sophie’s exact net worth has not been confirmed. However, several outlets have reported she has an estimated net worth of $800,000.

What Is 90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra’s Job?

Sophie’s main source of income comes from working as a content creator and a model. Since making her reality TV debut in October 2023, she has garnered more than 165,000 followers on Instagram and often shared snapshots of herself modeling. She is also active on TikTok.

The London native has said that she enjoys the freedom she gets by working as a content creator, adding that she can travel and work from anywhere in the world.

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra Make Money?

Sophie also earns a paycheck for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. She made her reality TV debut during season 10 of the flagship show alongside Rob. Her exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though 90 Day Fiancé cast members tend to earn between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

In addition to her reality TV career, Sophie also makes extra money by filming videos for fans on Cameo. She currently charges $40 per personal video, according to her profile.

However, it seems like most of Sophie’s money has been inherited. She has been open about being raised in a wealthy family, adding that she attended private schools and traveled frequently during her upbringing.

She previously told fans that most of her family’s money came from her grandfather, though she admitted she doesn’t know what he does for work.

What Conflicts Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne Faced Regarding Money?

Viewers have watched the couple butt heads over their differing lifestyles and financial statuses.

Courtesy of Sophie Sierra/Instagram

Rob has said that Sophie has “spoiled rich girl tendencies” and admitted her behavior made him nervous. Upon her arrival to see him during season 10, Sophie made it clear that she wasn’t thrilled with the studio apartment Rob was living in.

The content creator also admitted to struggling to do her makeup in the apartment’s outdoor bathroom due to its poor lighting and complained that the room smelled bad during an October 2023 episode. After she tried to discuss the issue with Rob, he immediately shut down her concerns.