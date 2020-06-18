Courtesy Lisa Hamme/Instagram

Back together? 90 Day Fiancé star Lisa Hamme, a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa,” hinted she and estranged husband Usman “SojaBoy” Umar are back together in a new Instagram Live. While chatting with fans and spokesperson Rocco Straz, she assured her followers she and her ex will “be going live” together soon.

“Him and me … We’re going to set the record straight for a lot of people,” Lisa, 52, said in the video. Though she’s not sure when exactly they’ll be able to clear the air, she did share a little evidence that suggests the Before the 90 Days couple may be back on. When a fan asked if Usman had been to visit her in America, she said “not yet,” not “no.” Speaking to another one of her followers, she promised, “You guys will see me soon enough in Nigeria.”

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

The Pennsylvania native confirmed her split from husband Usman, 30, in a since-deleted Instagram Live at the end of May. “He used me. He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music,” she said at the time. “I tried to work with him, his brothers tried to work with him. He thinks it’s just him, he thinks he’s going to do what he wants and he’s never going to apologize for anything he’s ever said bad about me. He’s posing as what you call a romance scam, which is very illegal in Nigeria. It puts that stigma back onto Nigeria again and that’s what I didn’t want to do.”

In a statement shared exclusively with In Touch, Rocco confirmed on June 1 that Lisa was “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with the Nigerian rapper. Explaining that the “disrespect and lies” were the last straw, he claimed a legal separation may be in the works. “The divorce laws in Nigeria are most likely different [than] here in the United States,” Lisa’s spokesperson said. “She will be looking into hiring an attorney.”

Though he emphasized the breakup was not “for drama [or] entertainment,” fans weren’t sure if the split would stick. Lisa and Usman had more than their fair share of fights on 90 Day Fiancé — and he even claimed she called him the n-word in one contentious argument. However, the rapper didn’t seem to hold that against her, explaining in leaked footage from the virtual reunion that he “didn’t even get angry” because he’s “used to how [she was] behaving.” It seems they may have put all their drama behind them.