90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne slammed his franchise costar Statler Riley’s “out of line” claims about his “rich upbringing” after Statler hinted he was lying about his financial situation for a storyline.

“Tell her she needs to stay in her lane and mind her own business,” Rob, 32, said about the Texas native in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, January 18. “I don’t know if she’s obsessed with me or obsessed with Sophie [Sierra], but she’s the ‘CIA agent’ who found out my ‘life story is just a lie,’ which is crazy because she found out I have a couple of successful cousins?”

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 star emphasized that just because he had “successful cousins” doesn’t mean his “house had money.”

“That doesn’t do anything for me,” Rob explained before adding he moved to a location “near” Overland Park, Kansas, around the age of 15. “She has no idea what my story is and it’s ridiculous, she’s out of line and needs to stop.”

In another slide, the TLC personality unloaded his frustrations as he didn’t “know why” Statler, 33, was making these claims toward him as he hadn’t spoken to his “successful cousins” since he was 7 years old.

“I actually had to call my mom before I addressed this and ask her, do I have relatives named Jim and Donald?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, my cousins,’” Rob continued, adding they were in their 40s when he met them as a kid. “It’s is comically inaccurate that means ‘I have this and I have that,’ it’s just wild and funny.”

The drama began earlier that day after Statler took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed she did a “deep dive” into Rob’s upbringing.

“Went down a rabbit hole and ended up on his mom’s Facebook page. He grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, which was listed as one of the top three richest cities in America,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 alum claimed, adding a laughing emoji.

In another tweet, Statler claimed to have added a photo of Rob’s mom, writing, “Who would 100 percent never let him live on the streets or whatever he said.”

“His uncle is Jim Warne — the former program director at San Diego State University and his other uncle is Donald Warne — a codirector at John Hopkins. He’d be fine,” she concluded. “And looking at his family’s pages — he would have a place to stay. He’d never be on the street. And he doubtfully had a truly hard life.”

Rob’s financial situation has been a major point of contention between him and his fiancée, Sophie, on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2023.

Sophie, who comes from a wealthy family in England, traveled to Los Angeles, California, to live with Rob as they got married. One of their first arguments upon reuniting was about Rob’s apartment and his outdoor bathroom.

“Into the morning, if I wanna pee and it’s raining, I’ve got to walk out into the rain,” Sophie, 25, told the cameras during the October 22, 2023, episode. Rob responded, “First of all, it never rains in L.A. I’m not gonna admit that that bathroom is so inaccessible.”

Things only got worse when Sophie’s mother, Claire, came to visit and judged her daughter harshly for “moving into a man cave.”

“You don’t know what the hell being at the bottom is … and whenever you have ever been at the bottom, you just make a phone call and you’re back up,” he told the mother-daughter duo during the January 14 episode. “That’s easy enough for you guys, I don’t have all that.”