90 Day Fiancé season 10 star Sophie Sierra moved to Los Angeles to be with her fiancé, Rob Warne. While fans are invested in their international love story — which isn’t without its major drama — the United Kingdom native’s choice to wear a wig has fans sounding off their opinion on social media.

What Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Fans Say About Sophie’s Hair?

Sophie made her debut in the franchise on season 10, which premiered on TLC on October 8, 2023. Viewers had questions about her relationship with Rob; however, they couldn’t stop talking about her hairstyle on social media.

“Sophie really needs to learn to love herself as she is. Her bleached blonde hair and party city wig looks soooo bad,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, another added, “Sophie is pretty but the hairline on that wig is distracting.”

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sophie Said About Her Wig?

After the show’s airing, the online influencer took to social media to make a joke out of her highly-discussed hairstyle.

“POV: my comment section after I wore a bad wig for a whole season of TV,” the TLC personality captioned a video clip that featured a photo of her doing a confessional interview on October 17. “Have you worn wigs?” the voiceover is heard in the background. Another voice answered, “No I have not,” before the audio burst into laughter.

Courtesy of Sophie Sierra/Instagram

Under the photo, a fan suggested the 90 Day Fiance star just “embrace” her hair or dye it.

“I do embrace my curls. I may go back dark too, not sure yet,” Sophie commented back in response. “I just like switching hairstyles.”

She explained that, at the time, she had “hair issues,” adding, “My real hair was too damaged to blow out but now I do.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sophie and Rob Still Together?

Sophie and Rob — who are both biracial – met after she followed “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” Shortly after they connected, Rob asked if they could video chat. While Sophie initially thought the request was weird, she admitted she liked the suggestion and they FaceTimed for eight hours.

Their love story is currently playing out in real time, but fans speculate Rob and Sophie are no longer together. While neither Sophie nor Rob have confirmed the status of their relationship, one clue that they called it quits is that they don’t follow each other on Instagram as of December 4, 2023.