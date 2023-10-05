90 Day Fiancé star Riley Diego Attaway’s romance with Violet Tuyet may not have worked out in the end, but it seems he’s trying his luck with another Before the 90 Days alum: Kimberly Menzies.

Riley, 48, appeared with Kimberly, 53, in a live video captured and shared by 90 Day Fiancé news account 90 Day: The Melanated Way on Instagram on Wednesday, October 4. The Before the 90 Days season 6 star got very flirty with Kimberly as they discussed his plans to visit her in San Diego.

“We’re gonna go out to dinner as a group, and then we’re gonna go out to dinner, Kim,” Riley said with a mischievous laugh as he pointed to himself and Kimberly.

Kimberly flashed a shy smile and looked away as she playfully told Riley to “stop it.” The Before the 90 Days season 5 star then said she couldn’t “date” Riley because she wouldn’t be able to dye her hair anymore in order to meet his “demands” for a woman, seemingly referring to the hair color he prefers. But Riley wasn’t having it.

“Excuse me … I don’t have demands. I’m saying what I like. It’s your body, your prerogative, I have to respect it. I mean, you look beautiful with gray hair or without it,” he said.

“He’s trying to be all charming,” Kimberly fired back.

Kimberly Menzies/Instagram

Riley also revealed in the video that his father refers to Kimberly as his “future daughter-in-law.” And despite Kimberly insisting in the comments section that she and Riley are “friends only,” many fans insisted they would make a cute couple.

Riley further added fuel to the fire by sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, tagging Kimberly and writing, “See you soon,” with a devil emoji. Kimberly reposted his comment and added, “OMGGG stop it,” prompting Riley to reply, “I will NOT stop,” with a blue heart.

Kimberly made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, which aired from December 2021 to April 2022, alongside Nigerian rapper Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Usman, 35, had an 18-year age gap with Kimberly, but that didn’t stop them from falling in love after they met on social media. However, their three-year relationship was plagued with issues as Usman struggled to be affectionate with Kimberly. They also disagreed over Usman wanting a polygamous relationship. Kimberly and Usman got engaged and appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, but they split up for good at the end of the season in January.

Meanwhile, Riley just finished his stint on Before the 90 Days season 6 with Violet, 48. He traveled to Vietnam to meet her in person after two years of talking online, but the trip was far from a fairytale. The former couple experienced trust and communication issues as Riley accused Violet of still being on a dating app. He also hired a private investigator to look into her history, as she lied about her past divorce.

The relationship became even more complicated when Violet told Riley she was pregnant, and he struggled to believe she was telling the truth. During part two of the tell-all on October 1, Violet insisted that she was carrying Riley’s baby, but she had a miscarriage. The TLC stars also confirmed they were no longer together.

After their split, Riley reflected on his “very one-sided relationship” with Violet in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I had to answer to her what she expected of a mate, what she expected, the way she spoke,” he told In Touch. “I would express my feelings, but she would over speak me to express her feelings. Her feelings mattered.”

Still, Riley admitted that he and Violet “had fun” together.

“She wasn’t a horrible person. She just had a horrible attitude,” he continued. “But over time, I started realizing that it felt like it was her way or the highway. I never had a voice.”