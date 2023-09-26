90 Day Fiancé star Riley Diego Attaway reflected on his ”very one-sided” relationship with Violet Tuyet after they called it quits while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

“I had to answer to her what she expected of a mate, what she expected, the way she spoke,” Riley, 48, tells In Touch about his relationship with Violet, 43, as it progressed. “I would express my feelings, but she would over speak me to express her feelings. Her feelings mattered.”

Despite some of the tougher moment, Riley says they “joked a lot” and “had fun.”

“She wasn’t a horrible person. She just had a horrible attitude,” the TLC personality continues. “But over time, I started realizing that it felt like it was her way or the highway. I never had a voice.”

Riley and Violet made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Two years after connecting online, Riley traveled to Vietnam to get to know Violet in person.

Unfortunately, ​the pair’s trust issues became apparent after Riley said Violet still had a profile on the dating app they previously met on and he hired a private investigator to look into her background. Their problems continued when they regularly fought and struggled to communicate.

By the end of his trip, Riley took a major step in their relationship by telling her that he loved her. However, Violet admitted she was still upset that he hired a private investigator and needed more time to process her feelings.

The Pennsylvania ​resident left Vietnam feeling that he still needed clarity on their relationship, though things became more complicated when Violet told him she was pregnant with his child during the September 17 episode.

During the episode, Riley admitted he had “doubts” she was pregnant because she “lied to [him] in the past.” He also noted that he’s on a medication that decreases his sperm count. “But miracles do happen and life finds a way. So I don’t know if she’s actually pregnant,” the reality star continued. “Or maybe she is and it’s not mine … But I don’t want to be wrong and be a piece of crap.”

TLC (2)

The former couple spoke about the pregnancy during part one of the season 6 tell-all on Sunday, September 24. After Riley admitted he was still questioning if she’s actually pregnant and if the baby is his, Violet claimed she took a pregnancy test in front of him.

After he accused her of trying to manipulate him, Riley told Violet to “own your bulls–t.”

While host Shaun Robinson asked Violet if she was pregnant with Riley’s child, ​the episode ended before she revealed her answer. Fans will have to wait for part two on Sunday, October 1.