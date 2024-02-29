90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Sherbiny broke her silence just eight days after her husband, Mahmoud El Sherbiny, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence against her.

Nicole, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 28, to share a post from the Musawah Movement Instagram account. The graphic discussed Policy Brief 8, which is intends to “end violence against women in Muslim families.”

“Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts. Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives,” the post, which was originally shared in November 2023, was captioned. “Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination.”

The organization then explained that the policy “goes more in-depth about the definition of violence against women and law reform progress that were made around the world.”

Nicole let the post speak for itself and didn’t add any additional text to the Instagram Story.

The TLC personality’s post marks the first time she’s publicly spoken out since Mahmoud, 31, was arrested in Los Angeles on February 20, which In Touch confirmed that the time. He is scheduled to appear in court in mid-March.

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January 2023. Nicole and Mahmoud met when she wandered into a fabric store where he worked while on a trip in his native Egypt. They quickly hit it off, and Nicole returned to Egypt to marry him in two ceremonies. However, Nicole had a hard time adapting to life in Egypt and revealed she wanted to move back to the United States two months after they wed.

Nicole returned to L.A. and asked Mahmoud for a divorce 11 months after their wedding. The separation didn’t last long, though, and she eventually returned to Egypt to work on their marriage.

The pair made another major change in their romance when Mahmoud decided to move with her to L.A., which will be documented in the upcoming season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC

“After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America,” the network teased in an official press release for the new season, which premieres on March 17. “As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?”

Mahmoud’s arrest came shortly after the pair celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary on January 31. “Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife.”