Don’t mess with her man. 90 Day Fiancé alum Angela Deem fired back at a shady remark about her longtime love, Michael Ilesanmi, after sharing a portrait of them together along with a quote on Sunday, April 19.

“You don’t care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer,” the season 7 star, 54, captioned her post on Instagram. “All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart.”

One of the TV personality’s followers mentioned how nice they look in the photo, before sharing their concerns. “I still don’t think Mykal’s intentions are good,” the social media user added. “Really?” Angela replied with two eye roll emojis. After seeing the interaction in the comments section, another person chimed in. “Keep your thinking to yourself [Angela], I believe you just noticed a hater,” they wrote.

Fans watched Angela and Michael’s love story unfold during Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During the second season, the couple documented their engagement and talked about their dreams of starting a life together in America. On April 16, she shared a throwback photo and dished about the first day they met in person.

“TBT. Two years ago, my very first trip to Nigeria to see my oko mi Michael. How time flies,” the Maury alum wrote next to the snap of them in matching outfits. Angela and Michael initially crossed paths while she was working as a nursing assistant for a hospice care establishment in Hazlehurst, Georgia.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

In January, reports surfaced claiming the couple tied the knot around the same time photos of their alleged nuptials leaked online. In the portraits, Angela was wearing a white gown and the couple appeared to be exchanging their vows.

The following month, the reality star seemingly confirmed they became husband and wife by sharing her mother Glenda Standridge’s obituary where Michael was referred to as her “son-in-law.”

Even though Angela and Michael have gone through some rough patches, including the “elder” drama on the tell-all special, she later confirmed they never actually broke up.

Keep the PDA pics coming!