Staying strong. Angela Deem visited a doctor to find out about her chances of getting pregnant and ended up having a cancer scare on the Sunday, June 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The reality star sought out a gynecologist in Georgia in hopes of having a baby with her beau, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela, 54, was excited after seemingly getting her period for the first time in two years, but the doctor told her it might not be a positive sign. Postmenopausal bleeding could also be linked to endometrial cancer, so they needed to be sure before considering other options when it comes to conceiving.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

“[My doctor] is worried about the bleeding I’m doing and the lining of my uterus,” the TV personality said. “So she wants me to do an endometrial biopsy. It’s to make sure you don’t have [any] cancer cells and stuff.” Her gynecologist revealed the bleeding could be caused by fibroids, given she had an enlarged uterus.

Even though it was a “terrifying” thought, the TLC alum was optimistic about her chances of having a baby, especially because a fertility doctor in Nigeria told her she had one egg left. However, this doctor said she didn’t have any eggs left and informed her she had “essentially zero” possibility of getting pregnant on her own.

The doctor said Angela still may have the option of trying In Vitro Fertilization [IVF] with a donor egg in the future, but it could be an uphill battle because of her age. However, uterine cancer would also mean she couldn’t carry a child.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Facebook

Later in the episode, Angela got bittersweet news from her mother, who was sick with pneumonia. Her mom, who is a five-time cancer survivor, gave the star her blessing to marry Michael, 31, in Nigeria after his visa was denied. She was happy to get the approval, but still worried about her mom’s health.

Angela already has two daughters, Scottie and Skyla, from a past relationship. If she does welcome another down the line, it will be baby No. 1 with Michael.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.