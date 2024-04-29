90 Day Fiance's Mahmoud Says He Wants to Divorce Nicole

Have 90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny reached their breaking point? That seemed to be the case when the Egypt native told his wife he wanted a divorce after a heated argument during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 on Sunday, April 28.

Mahmoud, 31, chose to stay in a hotel for the night after arguing with Nicole, 41, in front of her friends. He refused to tell his wife the location of the hotel, saying that it was “not her business.” Even after spending a night away from Nicole, Mahmoud showed no signs of wanting to reconcile. Instead, he reminded Nicole that he was unhappy with her behavior and said he wanted to pick up his things from her apartment. Meanwhile, he told producers that he felt like his relationship with Nicole had changed and he wasn’t sure if their relationship could continue.

“Love is not enough for marriage, I think,” he said. “Somehow, I think it’s over.”

Upon returning to the apartment, Mahmoud gave Nicole back her credit card — which he used to pay for the hotel — and the phone she gave him. Though the Los Angeles resident told her husband she wanted to work things out, Mahmoud wasn’t hearing any of it. He insisted that he wanted a divorce and that he would return home to Egypt.

“Our relationship is over and I’m leaving here,” he told a producer before adding, “I can’t take this anymore. I have no plan, I have no phone and I don’t have any idea where I go now. And somehow, I will [go] back to Egypt. I never felt so alone in my life.”

Fans watched the latest explosive argument between Mahmoud and Nicole unfold during the April 21 episode. It began when he didn’t approve of the dress she wore to hang out with her friends, as he thought it showed off too much of her back and went against his strict Islamic beliefs about modesty. He told her that he didn’t want to meet her friends anymore. However, she brought her friends back to her apartment anyway, forcing him to meet them. Though he behaved in a friendly way, Nicole thought Mahmoud was being fake. Mahmoud was also upset about alcohol being served at the gathering. The couple argued behind closed doors before Mahmoud stormed out, with Nicole calling him a “traitor.”

90 Day Fiance/YouTube

During the latest episode, Nicole admitted that it felt like she was trying harder in the relationship than Mahmoud was.

“I’m furious because for the last four years I’ve done nothing but try as hard as I can to make this work,” she said. “I’ve traveled to Egypt I don’t even know how many times, I’d have to count the stamps on my passport. So when Mahmoud started to pack his bags to go, I feel like, ‘When does he have to try?’”

However, she also regretted her behavior during their fight.

“But even though I’m angry at him, I’m really angry at myself,” she added. “I really regret saying anything to him. When we got back, I should have just let the night be like a fun night for everybody. Instead, it turned into, like, drama. And I feel terrible about it.”

Mahmoud and Nicole, who were introduced to viewers on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 in February 2023, started the latest chapter of their life together when he moved to L.A. to be with her, as seen in the premiere of Happily Ever After? season 8. However, tensions between them have been on the rise ever since due to fights over Nicole’s clothing and Mahmoud’s womanizing ways.