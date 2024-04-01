The tension continued in Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny’s relationship after his arrival in America from Egypt. On the Sunday, March 31, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple argued after Nicole caught her husband staring at a woman wearing a head covering.

Nicole, 41, told Mahmoud, 31, that she felt like she wasn’t good enough or Muslim enough for him. She also said that he could “go back to Egypt” if he “wants to be a womanizer.”

The heated exchange took place as the duo visited the Santa Monica Pier on a sightseeing trip. During the outing, Mahmoud admitted that he was missing his family back in Egypt. Nicole, who previously relocated to live in Mahmoud’s native country before returning to California, said she hoped her husband would feel comfortable in America eventually.

The TLC stars initially appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023. Their relationship began when Nicole took a trip to Egypt and walked into the shop where her now-husband was working. She went home after the vacation, but eventually returned to Egypt and married Mahmoud.

However, her stay in Africa did not last long. She struggled to adapt to life in Mahmoud’s home country and went back to America. Just 11 months after the two tied the knot, Nicole asked for a divorce, only to later agree to give the marriage another shot. Although she briefly returned to Egypt, the pair decided to give living in the United States a try, and Mahmoud arrived in California in May 2023.

In February, In Touch confirmed that Mahmoud had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after an altercation with his wife. Nicole broke her silence eight days later by posting a graphic about Policy Brief 8, which hopes to “end violence against women in Muslim families.”

Nicole did not share specifics about her situation when she shared the post, which said, “Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts. Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination.”

Prior to this incident, Nicole and Mahmoud appeared to be going strong, as he celebrated their five-year anniversary on Instagram in January. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” he wrote. “You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife.”