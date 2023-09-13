90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) has undergone plastic surgery to achieve a “natural mommy makeover,” and she’s keeping fans updated on her recovery.

On Tuesday, September 12, Loren, 35, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside her plastic surgeon, Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO, FACS, in Miami, Florida. In the caption, the mom of three wrote that “the day has finally come” for her to receive her makeover.

“This is something I’ve wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it’s a little different. I was referred to @drdevvdo by a childhood friend because he specializes in doing it naturally,” Loren continued.

The TLC star explained that she has “abdominal diastasis” — a condition where the abdominal muscles separate during and after pregnancy, according to Cleveland Clinic — which has become “uncomfortable” for her.

“So I’ve opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together,” Loren added. In addition to the tummy tuck, she opted to have a breast augmentation done.

“We know I’ve been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it a more natural approach is the best way to go. Just like everything else, I’m beyond excited to share this journey with you,” Loren concluded.

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The same day, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days alum shared a video on her Instagram Stories alongside her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and her surgeon just before Loren headed into the operating room. “We’re off to work,” Dr. Vibhakar said as Alexei added, “Can’t wait.”

On September 13, Loren took to her Instagram Stories again with a post-surgery update. She shared a selfie showing off her upper body and head, which was covered in bandages and wrappings. Still, the reality star was all smiles as she gave a thumbs up to the camera.

“Thank you EVERYONE for your kind words and well wishes for a smooth recovery!!! I couldn’t be happier with @drdevvdo and @peaceloveplasticsurgery – truly AMAZING!!!” she wrote. “I’ve always loved sharing my journeys with you, so stay tuned!”

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren’s “mommy makeover” comes after she and Alexei welcomed their first child, a son named Shai, in April 2020. Baby No. 2, another son named Asher, arrived in August 2021, followed by their baby girl, Ariel Raya, in September 2022.

Loren knew during her third pregnancy that she would want to have plastic surgery done after she gave birth.

“[I want to do] everything,” Loren told Us Weekly in January 2022. “We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, I’m under, just do it.”

The reality TV personality shared her postpartum journey online after her previous pregnancies, and though it affected her confidence “a million percent,” Loren knew it would be helpful to other moms.

“There’s also the positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people, and that’s OK,” she told the publication. “I want to show people that women go through these changes [when they] grow a human inside [them] so it takes time for your body to heal.”