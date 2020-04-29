Aww! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik admitted she is head over heels for her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, even more so after giving birth to baby No. 1.

“Do you still have any [love] for Alex? Or has it all melted towards baby Shai? LOL congrats,” one fan asked the 31-year-old during her Tuesday Talks on April 28. “Are you kidding? Alex is my best friend!” the brunette beauty said in response on her Instagram Story. “Together we made Shai and we love Shai so much, more than anything, but I can honestly say Alex and I are more in love with each other now than we were before.” Towards the end of the clip, Shai can be heard cooing in the background — #hearteyes.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alex welcomed their firstborn on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches long. Shai was clearly excited to meet his awesome parents and arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” the new parents told Us Weekly after their son’s arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

The 90 Day couple took their son home on April 17 and later revealed his special name to the world on April 21. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” Loren wrote on Instagram. “We are so in love.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Since the new family of three came home, the pair has been sharing tons of cute baby Shai moments on social media. The proud mama also gave an update on her postpartum journey. “Mommy-kinda-Monday. Today I am 13 days postpartum. I’m beyond exhausted. I haven’t brushed my hair in two weeks (I’m lucky if I can shower for five minutes a day.) I haven’t worn makeup in who knows how long. I’ve been pooped and peed on regularly. I’m nursing every two hours like clockwork,” she honestly shared via Instagram on Monday, April 27. “I’ve never smiled bigger and I’ve never been happier.”