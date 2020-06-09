Living the dream! 90 Day Fiancé mama Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) flaunted her trim waistline in new photos shared on Monday, June 8, along with an update about her postpartum journey. The TV personality wore a cute red tank top and a fitted pair of denims while showing off her weight loss.

“Getting back into my jeans … barely [laughing emoji] … but they close [clapping emojis] … no one can really prepare you for [this phase], but I’m not rushing it,” she wrote. Loren promised to continue sharing “unfiltered” content in the coming weeks, showing her embracing all of the changes that come with parenthood.

“The ups, the downs and the all-arounds. #8weekspostpartum #feelingmotivated #nofilter #lovewhoyouare #f–kthehaters,” the TLC alum, 31, added.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren previously opened up about how much she is cherishing this new experience in a candid message on Instagram. Of course, it’s taken her some time to learn the ropes.

“I’m beyond exhausted. I haven’t brushed my hair in two weeks (I’m lucky if I can shower for five minutes a day),” she wrote. “I’ve been pooped and peed on regularly. I’m nursing every two hours like clockwork.” Now that she has a bouncing baby boy in her arms, the TV personality said she has “never smiled bigger” or “been happier.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The brunette beauty gave birth to baby No. 1 in April and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, was over the moon to hold their son, Shai Josef Brovarnik, for the very first time.

Loren loves to share photos of her bundle of joy on social media and unfortunately, she’s had to deal with haters leaving cruel comments on some of the adorable portraits. The Happily Ever After? star is no stranger to dealing with critics online, but she refuses to put up with any shady remarks about her son.

“People suck. I would be lying if I said it didn’t break my heart and I shed some tears,” she exclusively told In Touch. “When it comes to me, I can handle it. It truly doesn’t faze me anymore. I laugh it off because I’m genuinely a happy person, but to bring my baby into it … wrong mom to mess with.”

She’s got it under control!