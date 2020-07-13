Sharing her experience. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik revealed she had a C-section due to complications during the birth of her first son, Shai Josef.

“What an emotionally draining experience,” the 32-year-old wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 13, sharing Shai was born with a true knot, a knot that forms in the baby’s umbilical cord. Loren said she was on a magnesium drip and was not allowed to see Shai for a full 24 hours after birth.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren explained how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her birth experience, but she thankfully found comfort in their nurse, Alice. “She checked on our baby in the NICU too and would give us updates since we couldn’t be there due to COVID-19.”

“We bonded so much over our time together, we actually cried when we left her because she really helped us since our families couldn’t be at the hospital with us,” the reality star continued. “From explaining how lucky we were with the true knot, to teaching me to pump and even swaddle, Miss Alice made a scary time for us, a little bit easier.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren welcomed baby No. 1 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, on April 14. The new mom gave birth at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces and measured at 19 inches. Anxious to meet his parents, Shai arrived one month earlier than his expected due date.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” Loren and Alexei, 31, told Us Weekly following the birth of their son. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

The new parents met in 2013 during Loren’s Birthright trip to Israel. At the time, Alex was working as a medic on her tour when the two linked up. The pair fell in love and the Israeli came to the United States on a K1 visa. They tied the knot in 2015 and again in 2016 for their extended family in Israel. Four months before the arrival of baby Shai, Alexei became a United States citizen.

Now that Loren and Alexei have added Shai into their lives, their family is finally complete. “My heart couldn’t be more full and every time I look at Shai, he puts a bigger smile on my face than the previous one,” Loren exclusively told In Touch in June. “That’s all.”