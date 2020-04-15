Party of three! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, have officially welcomed their first child together — a bouncing baby boy. The TLC star gave birth on Tuesday, April 14, according to Us Weekly.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple told the outlet on Wednesday, April 15. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

Their son arrived at South Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital, weighing in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring at 19 inches. His parents have not yet announced his name, but they plan to reveal his moniker after his brit and baby naming next week.

The brunette beauty, 31, has been anticipating the moment she gets to meet her son and now, she is embracing all of the joys that come with parenthood.

During her pregnancy journey, Loren shared several updates with fans, showing off her growing baby bump and more. “Almost there,” she captioned a photo on March 14, revealing her bare belly with Alexei’s hand on it. At that point in time, she was 33 weeks along, so she knew it wasn’t going to be long until her baby boy would arrive.

Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

In January, the lovebirds expressed how excited they were to expand their brood after throwing an adorable prince and princess themed gender reveal party. “Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!” the expectant star dished in her announcement post. “We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way! And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May!”

The dynamic duo first revealed she was pregnant in October 2019, adding that she was “over the moon and nervous.” Loren said she was confident Alexei was going to be an incredible father, calling him the “best partner.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the pair, as Alexei was also given his citizenship approval in January. “THAT’S IT!!! He did it! We did it! We OFFICIALLY have a U.S. citizen,” she shared. “Closed this chapter and cannot wait for the next one together!!!”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei have been married for over four years, and viewers watched their love story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé. The new parents first crossed paths in 2013 during her Birthright trip in Israel, and it wasn’t long until wedding bells were ringing!

In March 2020, he gushed over his leading lady while celebrating a special occasion. “Happy International Women’s Day to all the women out there,” the doting daddy wrote. “Especially to my one and only @lorenbrovarnik, you keep surprising me with your strength, smarts and beauty all the time, I love you more than anything, you are my world.”

Congrats on their new addition!