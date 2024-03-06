90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha was charged with speeding amid her theft and wire fraud case, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Leida, 34, was caught driving 15 MPH above the 55 MPH speed limit in Wisconsin, according to a filing made on February 29, and viewed exclusively by In Touch. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 16, regarding the charge.

The former reality star was caught speeding just four months after she was arrested in Wisconsin for theft and wire fraud after she was suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace in October 2023.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed read at the time. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

She is currently facing charges of theft from “a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution.” Leida is next scheduled to appear in court regarding the theft and wire fraud charge on April 10, which is just six days before her speeding ticket hearing.

Some of Leida’s victims reported that “several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws” were taken from their accounts. “It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes,” the press release concluded.

Not only has Leida run into problems with the law amid the theft and wire fraud charges, but she has also dealt with plenty of money woes and run-ins ​previously. She had a uniform commercial code (UCC) filed against her on July 5, 2023, by Proud American Logistic LLC, according to a filing viewed by In Touch in October 2023. The filing listed Provident Commercial Finance, LLC as her secured party.

Additionally, the reality star was previously charged with disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle on February 22, 2021, In Touch confirmed. Leida was found guilty after she pleaded no-contest and the case was closed by the Adams Police Department on May 24, 2021.

Fans first got to know Leida when she made her reality TV debut alongside her husband, Eric Rosenbrook, during season 6 of the TLC show in 2018. However, the couple hit a rough patch when Leida kicked Eric’s daughter, Alari Stark, out of their apartment when she arrived in the United States.

The Indonesia native later filed a restraining order against her stepdaughter, though it was eventually dropped. “The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” Leida exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 after she dropped the restraining order. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”