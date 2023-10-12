90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha had money woes and past run-ins with the law prior to her October 5 arrest on theft and wire fraud charges, In Touch exclusively confirms.

According to records viewed by In Touch, Margaretha, 34, had a uniform commercial code (UCC) filed against her on July 5, 2023, by Proud American Logistic LLC. The filing, which was filed with the Wisconsin Secretary of State and concerned a prior debt, showed Provident Commercial Finance, LLC as the TLC personality’s secured party. The Wisconsin Department of Financial Services confirmed to In Touch that the UCC filing is still active, but did not disclose is she 90 Day Fiancé star has paid it or how much it is for. Margaretha did not respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Prior to the UCC filing, Margaretha was charged with disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle on February 22, 2021, according to legal records viewed by In Touch. The case was later closed by the Adams Police Department on May 24, 2021, after the former reality TV star was found guilty due to a no-contest plea.

Margaretha recently made headlines on October 9 when she was arrested in Wisconsin after being suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed on Monday, October 9. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

The season 6 alum is currently facing charges of theft from “a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution.”

“Some victims reporting several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws,” the statement continued, noting victims were not only limited to Margaretha’s home state but surrounding areas as well. “It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes.”

As the investigation develops and additional victims are determined, Margaretha could face more charges.

Margaretha made her debut to the franchise alongside husband, Eric Rosenbrook, on season 6 of the long-running series, which premiered in 2018. Despite the pair narrowly making it down the aisle in 90 days, Leida hit a nerve with fans after she kicked Eric’s daughter, Alari Stark (formerly Tasha Rosenbrook) out of the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her dad shortly upon her arrival to the United States.

TLC

While the season was airing, their drama escalated both on screen and on social media, leading to the Indonesia native seeking a restraining order against her stepdaughter.

“The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” Margaretha exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 after the restraining order was dropped. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”