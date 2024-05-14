90 Day Fiance alum Leida Margaretha’s run-ins with the law aren’t over! The TLC personality was charged with three felonies in the state of Wisconsin.

Leida, 34, was charged with theft in a business setting, wire fraud against a financial institution and bail jumping in Juneau County, Wisconsin, on May 8, according to legal records viewed by In Touch.

In Touch previously confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé alum was arrested in October 2023 for theft and wire fraud after being suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace. The charges from that arrest have seemingly been upgraded to a felony, along with the additional bail jumping charge.

Bail jumping is defined as failing “to appear for a court appearance after depositing (posting) bail with the intention of avoiding prosecution, sentencing or going to jail,” according to the Law Dictionary.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed the arrest on October 9, 2023. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

Victims reported “several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws,” which were not limited to Margaretha’s home state of Wisconsin but surrounding areas as well.

“It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes,” the statement concluded. “Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.”

Apart from her money woes, Margaretha was also charged with speeding in February after being caught driving 15 MPH above the 55 MPH speed limit in Wisconsin, according to a filing made on February 29. She was scheduled to appear in court on April 16 regarding the incident, and it’s unclear if this has any relation to her latest bail jumping charge.

Fans first got to know Margaretha during her appearances on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her husband, Eric Rosenbrook, in 2018. The Indonesia native was labeled a villain by fans after she kicked Eric’s daughter Alari Stark out of their home and pressured her partner to stop paying child support for his son.

After filming the reality TV series, the mom of one later filed a restraining order against her stepdaughter, though she eventually dropped it. “The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” Leida exclusively told In Touch in November 2019. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”