A happy family? 90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha reunited with her stepdaughter Alari Stark (formerly Tasha Rosenbrook) for her wedding after years of legal drama.

“Congratulations Bride to be,” Leida, 34, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7, alongside a selfie of the pair smiling. In another slide, the TLC personality shared that they were “getting ready” for the nuptials by preparing their vehicles.

“Look at that red and white … Looks like ‘Indonesia Represents,’” Leida joked as she captioned a photo of red and white cars. “Definitely need a blue one to make it ‘Murica.’”

Leida and Alari have seemingly made major strides in their relationship since fans last saw them on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in 2017.

Courtesy of Leida Margaretha/Instagram

Leida traveled from Indonesia to Wisconsin on a K-1 visa to be with her now-husband, Eric Rosenbrook. Eric, 47, and Leida narrowly made it down the aisle in November 2017, largely due to her volatile relationship with Eric’s daughter.

Fans watched as the Indonesia native, who came from a lavish lifestyle overseas, kicked Alari out of the small two-bedroom apartment she shared with her dad to make room for her young son. Their drama escalated both on and off screen, with Leida later being granted a four-year restraining order against Eric’s daughter. At the time, Alari was prevented from contacting or harassing Leida on social media. However, it did not apply to her father, who was able to see his daughter when he wanted.

“The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” the season 6 alum exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 after the legal order was dropped. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”

Leida has found herself in her own legal issues since leaving the TLC franchise. In Touch confirmed in October 2023 that Leida had been arrested on theft and wire charges in Wisconsin after she was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace.

“The Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed that month. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

Victims reported “several thousands” of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdrawals. She is currently facing charges of theft from “a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution.” The mom of one is scheduled to appear in court regarding the theft and wire fraud charge on April 10.