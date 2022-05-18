Truly inspirational! 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima has shared her weight loss journey with her fans.

“Weight loss progress update,” she captioned an Instagram post in March 2022, which featured side-by-side images of her. “November 2021 vs. March 2022. I’ve been eating pre meals since December 2021 with @fitmeals4luv. Best choice, it’s affordable, great sizes and also delicious. You won’t feel cravings or bored by the same type of food.”

She then explained how she has also explored “hormone therapy and a weight loss program. “

“I’m not yet at my goal, but I’m on my way!” Larissa added. “Next, I’ll update you with the final results and how many pounds I dropped.”

Since the TLC alum made it a prime focus to reach a certain physique, Larissa has also flaunted many sexy bikini pictures with her followers.

“You’re tough without going to the gym,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2022, alongside a gallery of photos of her rocking a pink, thong two-piece.

Aside from sultry swimmer, Larissa has also shared a few workout moments from the gym.

“Too lit to quit,” the reality TV star captioned one Instagram video in January 2022. In it, she wore pink workout booty shorts, a blue Adidas T-shirt and white, knee-high socks.

Fans first met the Brazilian bombshell during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. The series followed her relationship with now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. The former pair tied the knot in June 2018, and Larissa moved to Las Vegas to live with him and his mother, Debbie Johnson. However, the two experienced a messy falling out, with Colt filing for divorce in January 2019. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

“Yes, we had many fights and problems, but deep down, I wish him happiness and peace,” Larissa wrote via Instagram in March 2019. “I loved him with all my heart, affection and respect. Today, he is no longer part of my life,” she added.

Despite the heartbreak, the Brazil native vowed to keep moving forward.

“I’m already in a new phase of my life, with many projects and dreams that I never imagined I could have,” Larissa concluded.

After her split with Colt, Larissa underwent several physical enhancements, such as changing her hairstyle, getting Botox, lip injections and other plastic surgery.

Not only that, but the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star moved on with Eric Nichols following her divorce. While the two have had an on-again, off-again romance, she confirmed she was living with her ex in Las Vegas in December 2021. Nevertheless, Larissa has been making the best out of the single life.

“You’re healing, and that terrifies them,” she captioned an Instagram photo in March 2022. “They’ve never met a woman who can break several times and put herself back together again using nothing be self-love.”

