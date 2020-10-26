Everyone has an opinion. Larissa Dos Santos Lima addressed the relentless criticism and bullying she faced during her stint on 90 Day Fiancé and said it hasn’t stopped in the wake of her dramatic exit from the series.

“My page has nothing to do with 90 Day, as I am no longer a cast member of the franchise. For the two years I was on the show, I had been bullied, harassed and threatened,” the 34-year-old began her Instagram caption on Sunday, October 25.

Courtesy of @larissalimareal/Instagram

“Now that I am emancipated and independent, I make decisions for myself, including how I choose to earn money. I will not tolerate any more bullying,” the Brazil native continued following her announcement that TLC fired her on September 26. “My target audience is now adults, because my main focus is OnlyFans. It is for my OnlyFans that I will post any related content on my IG.”

At the time of her departure, Larissa confirmed she would no longer be appearing on the show because of her affiliation with CamSoda following her one-hour webcam performance. Despite the fact she is no longer connected to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Larissa said the rude remarks have become even more overwhelming and soul-crushing.

“To the adult women continuously bashing me on their authentic or cowardly fake accounts, unfollow please. I am here, I am working, and I am paying a lot of taxes,” the influencer fired back. “None of you people with your loathing comments and messages have the right to judge me. You don’t like me? Great, the feeling is mutual.”

“Just block me if I offend your wholesome values. Do not bully my friends or my fans,” Larissa concluded. “You online bullies are playing with fire, and one day a person will be pushed over the edge. Yes, public figures are in a public forum and should be able to take the heat, but this level of virtual harassment is completely out of control.”

Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

The Colorado resident made her TLC debut with ex-husband Colt Johnson on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? She returned for Happily Ever After? season 5 with new boyfriend Eric Nichols.

In the season 5 finale of Happily Ever After?, Larissa finally unveiled her $72,000 plastic surgery makeover after revealing her plans to go under the knife. Although her new look provided a confidence-boost, it also came with a lot of backlash from castmates and fans. 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Potthast notably referred to her as a “stripper” on the tell-all, which aired on September 27.

“It’s a shame that Elizabeth is so judgmental and shames women who support themselves through being a stripper. Many have families to feed and bills to pay and it is an important way for them to remain independent and survive in life,” Larissa told In Touch exclusively in response. “I respect anybody who goes to work to make a better future for themselves and their family.”