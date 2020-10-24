New job, who dis? Larissa Dos Santos Lima announced her new gig as a magician’s assistant on the Jack Alexander: Magician Exposed reality TV show on Saturday, October 24. The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s onstage debut made her feel “confident and powerful,” she exclusively reveals in a statement to In Touch.

“Jack Alexander‘s magic show is full of sexy appeal, art and edge. It was the perfect partnership for me to take to the center of the stage and show off my new makeover from Dr. Lane Smith of Smith Plastic Surgery and Heather Rohrer and Center for Aesthetic Medicine,” Larissa, 34, adds. “I wanted to do this for myself so I could feel empowering.”

Constantine Photography

The Brazilian beauty showed off the results of her $75,000 full body plastic surgery makeover in a sheer, bedazzled black bodysuit during her onstage debut. She magically appeared on stage in a cage before seductively crawling out to perform Britney Spears-esque choreography with two male dancers.

Later in the show, Larissa entered a separate cage where she was then sawed in half by the San Francisco-based magician. Not to fret, because Larissa reappeared for a final dance number with her body fully intact. The brunette beauty enjoyed the experience so much, she is in talks about joining Jack on tour as his assistant when his live shows resume. TMZ was the first to break the news of Larissa’s latest gig.

The brunette bombshell became a household name after starring on several seasons of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Larissa announced she would no longer appear in future episodes of the show after her contract was terminated in September following her collaboration with adult livestream site CamSoda earlier that month. “Dear friends and followers. I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé,” she told fans via Instagram at the time.

Constantine Photography

On October 20, Larissa opened up about how she felt after being let go from the franchise in an interview with blogger John Yates. “I was ready and happy,” Larissa revealed about her reaction. “I was tired [of doing] what I was doing. I was tired [of filming] for hours and they just showed two minutes. I was tired [of] being attached to my ex [Colt Johnson]. I wanted a new beginning.”