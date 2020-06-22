She’s done! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima claimed she’s “canceling cable” over her lack of air time on Happily Ever After. In the wake of the Sunday, June 21, episode, the TLC star took to Instagram to call out the network for only featuring her in one short scene in which she goes to a pole dancing class with a friend.

“[I’m] canceling cable tomorrow,” Larissa, 33, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “Wow, no air time [for] me, the person that brought the ratings to season 6 and Happily Ever After season 4. Don’t ask me to do this s–t again. Period. Since today, I’m not going to mention Happily Ever After on my social [media accounts] anymore.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Blogger John Yates reports she also shared a similar post on her feed before deleting it. “I am shocked that I was given only four minutes of air time in tonight’s episode,” she allegedly wrote. “Four minutes to someone who brought in high viewership on her seasons. Clearly, someone in editing doesn’t like me. Well, I will certainly not plug this show on my time again nor comment about [it]! As I am under contract, I will not give out spoilers, but I’m so disappointed right now. All this work, all that filming. For what? Four minutes!!”

Though the Brazilian beauty erased both posts from her page, she isn’t totally silent. One post remained. “A strong woman stands up for herself,” read an inspirational message Larissa shared on her page. “A stronger woman stands up for others.”

During the June 21 episode, Larissa could be seen talking about her dating life with a friend. After explaining her breakup from boyfriend Eric Nichols during the previous episode, she briefly toyed with the idea of dating women instead. “Men [are] hard to find,” she said. However, when her friend mentioned setting her up on a blind date, she was open to the idea.

Whether Larissa shares spoilers or not, fans already know she and Eric reconciled in March. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” the 90 Day Fiancé star told fans on Instagram in the spring. In April, they even celebrated his birthday and gushed about each other on social media. Eric’s Instagram bio promises we will see him on this season of Happily Ever After. Hopefully, by the time he shows up, his girlfriend will be getting the air time she’s looking for.