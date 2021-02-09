90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima opened up about her two children, Luane and Arry, in a new YouTube video following her exit from the TLC franchise.

“My family, my father and my mother, they take care of Luane,” the Brazil native, 34, said in the video. “I help my daughter every time that I have extra money … I send it to her.” Larissa added that she would like to help pay for Luane’s school, but her dad says not to worry and to focus on her own immigration process.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

The season 5 personality told fans she will soon release another video offering even more details about her kids and personal life. Larissa previously shared that her son, Arry, resides with his aunt in Brazil while Luane lives with her parents.

“We lived together for [two] years and had a son, the relationship did not [work] out. We had a very bad [break] up,” Larissa said about Arry’s father in November 2018. “Once the father was not paying child support and my family were not talking to me, I found myself, financially and emotionally unable to take care of my son. I spent all my savings and I tried everything to find a job, but in Brazil, as everyone knows, life can be very hard sometimes. For this reason, I decided to let his aunt adopt him, she was always there for me and she loved him very much. This decision still breaks my heart today and it is a very delicate matter to me.”

Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

The former TLC star said it was equally as difficult to be far away from her daughter, who came from another relationship. “My father is a retired military man and he and his wife are great-grandparents, they have a lot of time for her, I talk to them every day on WhatsApp and I plan to bring her to live with us,” Larissa further explained at the time, noting she was eager to have everything in order before Luane’s arrival. “I wanted to try my life here with Colt [Johnson] first, I want to move to a ‘biggie house’ and make sure the relationship will work … I also want to open my business.”

Larissa and Colt finalized their divorce in April 2019, and she is now making ends meet as a content creator and influencer. The Colorado resident confirmed she was fired from TLC in September because of her affiliation with CamSoda.