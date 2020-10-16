Never say never. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared her thoughts on having a baby with boyfriend Eric Nichols after their reconciliation.

The former TLC star, 34, who is mom of two kids residing in Brazil, was questioned if she and her beau are thinking of having a child together in the future during her Instagram Stories Q&A on Thursday, October 15. “Maybe one,” Larissa replied.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa announced she and Eric got back together in March following their brief 9-week split. The Brazilian bombshell previously shared news of their breakup in September 2019, but they have since come out of the ordeal stronger than ever.

“The decision for both Eric and I to get back together was not decided in one dinner together,” Larissa shared in an update on July 19. “We talked about how we disappointed each other, and we forgave [each other]. The second step was admitting to one another that we still cared. The third step was discussing what we wanted to do [differently] this time around, and to not repeat past mistakes.”

In August, the reality star told fans that her kids will “never” appear on the show with her and Eric even if they do make the international move. Now that she is no longer a part of the franchise, it seems that won’t be a concern.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

After undergoing a plastic surgery transformation, Larissa confirmed she was fired from TLC on September 26 because of her affiliation with CamSoda. The star did a one-hour show on the live webcam site to unveil her new look on September 14.

Larissa previously explained her reason for going under the knife in an interview with Life & Style and noted she gave it a lot of consideration.

“The reason that I did it because as you know, I have a family in Brazil, I have a boyfriend who is 28 years old and I am exposed daily on social media,” she shared. “People have haters but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on. So, I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here.”

In the following weeks, the brunette beauty relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Colorado with her man, Eric, and they seem to be loving life in the mountains!