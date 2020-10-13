Miss new booty! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram to share a NSFW photo showing off her Brazilian butt lift after undergoing a $72,000 plastic surgery makeover.

“If you like happy trails follow me up the mountain! [kiss face emoji],” the 34-year-old wrote in the caption, teasing her new content on OnlyFans. In the photo, Larissa posed with her back to the camera and turned to flash a smile while wearing a sports bra, a gray Calvin Klein thong and black workout shorts which were pulled down to expose her new, round backside.

Her revealing photo got the seal of approval from her loved ones. “Your curves make me swerve,” boyfriend Eric Nichols commented. Close friend Jess Caroline, who dated Larissa’s ex-husband, Colt Johnson, also commented with clapping hands and fire emojis. Her best friend, Carmen Nys, added, “Fire [in] the woods [fire emoji].”

Not all of Larissa’s followers were happy with the sexy post. After getting a lot of backlash from trolls, the Brazilian beauty took to her Instagram Story to respond to her haters.

“So on tonight’s episode, we have a butt. Yes, lovely followers, a butt stopped a girl’s Instagram,” Larissa said, holding a makeup brush pretending to be a talk show host. “People give her death threats, offended her mother, her daughter, until her last generation because her butt. Yes, they have high standards of morals and they cannot see a butt Instagram. Oh my gosh. What do you guys think about the famous case of a butt on Instagram? Call me, give me direct messages, I want to hear your voice. Your voice is very important for this talk show.”

It seems like the brunette bombshell isn’t phased by the haters. As In Touch previously reported, Larissa recently transitioned into a career in the adult entertainment industry by launching her OnlyFans page on September 15 and she also collaborated with CamSoda, a live webcam app. During her debut on September 14, Larissa wore lingerie and rubbed oil on herself while fans watched. According to TMZ, she earned $10,000 for the site in one hour.

But it was her connection to the app, which is widely used to live stream adult content, that led to her firing from the hit TLC reality TV series where she first rose to fame.

“Dear friends and followers. I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she said, mentioning her brief detainment by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”